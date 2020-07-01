ROAD CLOSURE- US Route 7 & Ferry Rd Charlotte

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Charlotte VT

US Route 7 at the intersection of Ferry Rd is closed due to an accident at this time.

Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This closure duration is unknown at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,