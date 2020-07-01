St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/30/20 at approximately 1956 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Final Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Andrew Brown
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VICTIM: Jessi-Lynn Granger
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on Gaskell Hill Road in Burke. Further investigation revealed the parties involved were Andrew Brown and Jessi-Lynn Granger, and that
Brown violated an abuse prevention order in which Granger was a protected person. Brown was taken into custody and later lodged at NERC.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/20
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.