St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/30/20 at approximately 1956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Final Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Andrew Brown

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VICTIM: Jessi-Lynn Granger

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on Gaskell Hill Road in Burke. Further investigation revealed the parties involved were Andrew Brown and Jessi-Lynn Granger, and that

Brown violated an abuse prevention order in which Granger was a protected person. Brown was taken into custody and later lodged at NERC.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/20

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.