New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/30/2020, 1930 hours

STREET: S. Lincoln Rd.

TOWN: Lincoln

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ripton Rd.

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anthony J. Rochon

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Russell G. Hill

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Bumper

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VIOLATION: DUI #1

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/30/2020 at approximately 1954 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on S. Lincoln Rd. at the intersection of Ripton Rd. in the Town of Lincoln. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Anthony J. Rochon (28) of Ripton, VT. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Rochon was traveling east bound on Ripton Rd. when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn onto S. Lincoln Rd. Rochon's vehicle then struck Vehicle #2, which was traveling south bound on S. Lincoln Rd. The operator of Vehicle #2 was identified as Russell G. Hill (49) of Lincoln, VT. There were no apparent major injuries in the crash.

While speaking with Hill, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Hill was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Hill was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Lincoln Fire EMS.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.