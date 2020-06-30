No fireworks on FWP property including fishing access sites

Recreation News

Tue Jun 30 16:22:15 MDT 2020

Visiting a Montana fishing access site on July 4 is a great idea – just leave the fireworks at home.

Montana has enjoyed a fairly wet spring and early summer, but fire season in Montana is just around the corner. This means it’s everyone’s responsibility to be careful with fire and any potential sources of ignition. It’s been a long-standing policy with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to keep fireworks off our sites to ensure the safety of our public and to protect our recreation and habitat resources.

Fireworks are illegal on all state and federal land in Montana, including all FWP fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and other sites.

Anyone using fireworks on FWP lands may be charged with a misdemeanor that can result in a fine up to $500.