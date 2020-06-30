FWP to conduct gill net sampling of Bozeman-area ponds

Fish & Wildlife - Region 3

Tue Jun 30 16:23:57 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be conducting gill net sampling at several Bozeman-area ponds this week to collect information that will help biologists manage the fisheries.

Biologists plan to sample the pond at Glen Lake Rotary Park, Bozeman Pond, Regional Ponds, Three Forks Ponds and Cattail Lake. In addition to gill netting, biologists will also be using electrofishing equipment to collect data on these fisheries. Sampling is expected to occur between June 30 and July 3.

Gill netting involves setting nets that catch fish over a few hours, then collecting the nets and recording the fish that are caught. This provides insight into what species are found in these waters, their abundance, age and other data that can help biologists manage fisheries for biological health and angling opportunity. This work also helps biologists understand the presence and distribution of non-native species.