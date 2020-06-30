FWP accepting comments on two temporary river closures

Commission

Tue Jun 30 16:27:08 MDT 2020

At its June 25 meeting, the Fish and Wildlife Commission proposed rules to temporary close river sections on the Gallatin River and Clark Fork River to ensure public safety during two bridge replacement projects. Public comments on the proposals will be accepted through July 12.

On the Gallatin River, Gallatin County has requested the commission allow temporary closure at the bridge crossing on Nixon Gulch Road, approximately 2 miles north of Manhattan. The construction contractor will be required to provide safe public float passage; however, there will be times when construction activities will create unsafe conditions for the public. The river will be closed short-term in proximity of the construction area following consultation with FWP and the local Fish and Wildlife Commissioner. Closures will only occur in the interest of public safety and if there are no other reasonable alternatives. Closure notices will be posted at least 48 hours prior to any closures and the maximum duration of any river closures is 48 hours. Construction is expected to occur this summer.

On the Clark Fork River, Montana Department of Transportation has requested temporary closure of the Clark Fork River to replace the Conley Avenue bridge in Deer Lodge. The contractor will be required to provide safe public float passage, but the river will be closed during unsafe conditions for the public. Intermittent closures, approximately 100 feet upstream and downstream of the construction area, are expected from November 2020 to November 2021. Public notice and signs at access points will be posted prior to any river closures.

To view details of each of these proposals, visit the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/ Comments will be accepted through July 12.