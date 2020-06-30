Anti Hazing | Nebraska Department of Education

Anti-hazing resources:

https://www.stophazing.org/resources/ They do have some things that cost money, important to only look at the resources tab, these are free and informative. https://studentconduct.unl.edu/huskers-dont-haze UNL resources- Best website! https://studentconduct.unl.edu/hazing-how-get-help How to get Help: https://www.unl.edu/equity/NonDiscrimination.htm UNL discrimination and Harassment https://www.unl.edu/greek/parent-resources Parent Resources https://www.unl.edu/greek/docs/current-members/Hazing-Bullying-Tookit.pdf Hazing and Bullying Toolkit for Greek life. https://hazingprevention.org/home/hazing/statelaws/ Hazing legislation by state Nebraska Law: https://nebraskalegislature.gov/laws/statutes.php?statute=28-311.06 Good Strategies and Resources (Careful some of their services cost money, but their free resources are great! (Their national resources are not that great) I would only recommend the following: ncaa.org/health-safety hazing.cornell.edu http://hazing.fsu.edu/

State Statute 28-311.06:

(1) For purposes of this section, hazing means any activity by which a person intentionally or recklessly endangers the physical or mental health or safety of an individual for the purpose of initiation into, admission into, affiliation with, or continued membership with any organization. Such hazing activity includes whipping, beating, branding, an act of sexual penetration, an exposure of the genitals of the body done with intent to affront or alarm any person, a lewd fondling or caressing of the body of another person, forced and prolonged calisthenics, prolonged exposure to the elements, forced consumption of any food, liquor, beverage, drug, or harmful substance not generally intended for human consumption, prolonged sleep deprivation, or any brutal treatment or the performance of any unlawful act which endangers the physical or mental health or safety of any person or the coercing of any such activity.

(2) It is unlawful to commit the offense of hazing. Any person who commits the offense of hazing is guilty of a Class II misdemeanor.

(3) If the offense of hazing is committed for the purpose of initiation into, admission into, affiliation with, or continued membership with an organization of student members operating under the sanction of a postsecondary educational institution and such offense is committed by members of such organization, such organization shall be punished by a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars. Such organization shall not include the alumni organization or any corporation which owns the house or real estate of such organization.