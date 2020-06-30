Brief traffic stoppage planned for pier demolition July 1 at Hwy 63 Red Wing bridge (June 30, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. —Motorists at the Hwy 63 Red Wing Bridge will be stopped for approximately 15 minutes during the afternoon of July 1 while crews detonate explosive charges to demolish pier 2 of the old Red Wing Bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be stopped on land and water for approximately 15 minutes early afternoon, Wednesday, July 1, and then resume once all is clear.

Pier 2, the river pier from the old bridge being removed, is being cut down to the surface of the Mississippi River. Crews will then place explosive charges into the pier below the water. Blasting mats are placed on the surface of the water covering the area above the pier to prevent any debris from flying up. Once the explosives are detonated, crews will review the area including the new bridge before allowing traffic to resume on the new bridge.

Crews will remove debris from the riverbed and then scan the area to ensure that all debris has been removed.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Learn more or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project web site mndot.gov/d6/projects/redwing-bridge or a follow the Facebook project page facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject. For traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###