Idencia Partners with Truliance for Advisory Services

Smart companies will look for ways to eliminate waste and reduce costs before the ultimate economic impact of COVID is experienced in the coming months.” — Jeff Pollock, Idencia CEO

TOPSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. announced today that it has entered into partnership with Truliance Consulting (New Gloucester, ME) to provide manufacturers with a wide range of tools and data management services. Truliance will sell Idencia’s data tracking service as a transformational tool for improved client productivity and Idencia will promote Truliance’s strategic and operational advisory services.

Idencia offers a web-hosted data tracking service that is used primarily by manufacturers of products made for civil and commercial construction. Plants use the Idencia platform to create and host digital records of plant operations. Idencia also serves as a universal repository for data collected by other systems, offering customers one place to access all of their digital plant data. The company sells to manufacturers throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

Truliance was started by the former owners of a precast concrete manufacturing company that was a customer of Idencia. The company offers customers data-centric advisory services for maximizing market potential and profitability. Its website states: “We take a slightly non-traditional holistic approach that is focused not just on the data but also on the application of that data to drive results in various strategic management areas.”

Idencia CEO, Jeff Pollock, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Truliance. The team knows the Idencia system well from their experience using it. We’re excited to see the new applications they can produce through their consulting practice and we will unhesitatingly refer our customers and prospects to them for advisory services.”

Truliance founder and president, Greg Hamann, stated: “We have been avid proponents of Idencia for many years as users, and now as partners. We view Idencia as a software for our clients to gather, and then manage data to make daily planning and strategic decisions. Its part of our tool kit offering our clients a technology to drive inventory, quality control, plant scheduling, and accurate data for KPI reporting”

Idencia and Truliance believe that the partnership is well-timed to make a positive difference for their customers. Mr. Pollock stated: "It is Idencia's view that businesses are only just beginning to be hit by the fall-out of COVID-19. Smart companies will look for ways to eliminate waste and reduce costs before the ultimate economic impact of COVID is experienced in the coming months."

