Paladin Protective Systems Launches New Bid Market Inside Sales Team to Improve Communication to Contractors

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paladin Protective Systems Launches New Bid Market Inside Sales Team to Improve Communication

Created to improve communications with Electrical and General Contractors
Indeed, the current Covid 19 situation has created unexpected challenges to most businesses. This is especially true for contractors in the bid market space, where a number of factors have impacted day to day operations.
Having established a great reputation over the last 30 years for developing the best solutions for contractors, Paladin Protective Systems announces their latest support team designed to improve communications with contractors across the state of Ohio. The new team consists of a dedicated Inside Sales Representative, and Inside Sales Coordinator, focusing on the contractor market.

A representative of Paladin Protective Systems said this will be a great benefit to contractors who already rely on Paladins design and installation teams to provide quality solutions for Life Safety, Security, and Professional Audio Video Systems. The new team will provide contractors with the timely communications they need.

Paladin licensed designers and certified technicians have earned an excellent reputation for developing custom quotes and installations. Paladin has been a Premier Honeywell Notifier Dealer for Twenty-Five Years.

For more information visit http://www.Paladinps.com.

About Paladin Protective Systems
Paladin Protective Systems is a certified systems integrator based in Valley View, Ohio that helps improve safety, security, and professional audio video systems. They service clients are in the healthcare, educational, governmental, industrial, utilities, and retail industries as well as sporting venues, and churches.

Location Information:
7680 Hub Parkway
Valley View, Ohio 44125

Contact:
Dave Halle
dhalle@paladinps.com
216-441-6500

Kevin Corsi
Paladin Protective Systems
+1 216-441-6500
