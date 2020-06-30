Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,977 in the last 365 days.

June 30, 2020 - TWC Pauses Work Search Reinstatement

Date: June. 30, 2019

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

Requirement to be Reassessed in July

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced today (Tuesday, June 30th) that it will delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits in Texas. This requirement, which is federal law, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the outset, TWC has stated that bringing back work search would be conditions-based.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time,” said Ed Serna, TWC Executive Director. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.”

 ###mmh

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

 

You just read:

June 30, 2020 - TWC Pauses Work Search Reinstatement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.