June 30, 2020 - TWC Pauses Work Search Reinstatement

Date: June. 30, 2019

Requirement to be Reassessed in July

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced today (Tuesday, June 30th) that it will delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits in Texas. This requirement, which is federal law, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the outset, TWC has stated that bringing back work search would be conditions-based.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time,” said Ed Serna, TWC Executive Director. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.”

