Professional Development + Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Training Opportunities

Child care and early childhood education programs have access to many professional development opportunities through Step Up to Quality. Some trainings are free and some have a registration fee. Training opportunities include:

Safe with You

Management Training

Getting Down to Business

Early Learning Guidelines

Environment Rating Scales

Classroom Assessment and Scoring System

Curriculum Training

Visit the Nebraska Early Childhood Training Calendar to find a current listing of trainings offered.

Step Up to Quality Orientation

To learn more about Step Up to Quality, register for an online or in-person orientation session.

Training Authorization

The Early Childhood Training Center approves training used to satisfy child care licensing criteria, annual in-service and training needed for participation or advancement in Step Up to Quality. Information on training authorization.

Early Learning Connection

Nebraska’s Early Learning Connection (ELC) is an integrated system of early childhood professional development. The ELC consists of a statewide hub at the Early Childhood Training Center and seven regional ELC partnerships, along with other state and regional partners. It is designed as a system that supports the career and professional development of all who provide programs and services for young children, birth to 8, that includes:

Professional development for early childhood and school-age

Supports for implementation utilizing early childhood coaches

Program quality assessments

Strategic planning with higher education and other adult learning organizations

Community engagement and outreach

Information about ELC.