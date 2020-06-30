Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,974 in the last 365 days.

Professional Development + Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Training Opportunities

Child care and early childhood education programs have access to many professional development opportunities through Step Up to Quality. Some trainings are free and some have a registration fee. Training opportunities include:

  • Safe with You
  • Management Training
  • Getting Down to Business
  • Early Learning Guidelines
  • Environment Rating Scales
  • Classroom Assessment and Scoring System
  • Curriculum Training

Visit the Nebraska Early Childhood Training Calendar to find a current listing of trainings offered.

Step Up to Quality Orientation

To learn more about Step Up to Quality, register for an online or in-person orientation session.

Training Authorization

The Early Childhood Training Center approves training used to satisfy child care licensing criteria, annual in-service and training needed for participation or advancement in Step Up to Quality. Information on training authorization.

Early Learning Connection

Nebraska’s Early Learning Connection (ELC) is an integrated system of early childhood professional development. The ELC consists of a statewide hub at the Early Childhood Training Center and seven regional ELC partnerships, along with other state and regional partners. It is designed as a system that supports the career and professional development of all who provide programs and services for young children, birth to 8, that includes:

  • Professional development for early childhood and school-age
  • Supports for implementation utilizing early childhood coaches
  • Program quality assessments
  • Strategic planning with higher education and other adult learning organizations
  • Community engagement and outreach

Information about ELC.

You just read:

Professional Development + Training | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.