Districtwide bridge maintenance begins in southwest Minnesota (June 30, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct bridge maintenance operations throughout southwest Minnesota beginning Tuesday, July 7. Work is anticipated to be complete within three weeks, weather permitting. Travelers may encounter shoulder or lane closures and flagging operations during bridge maintenance work. Short delays are possible; please plan accordingly when traveling in the following areas during the month of July.

Kandiyohi County

Highway 9, New London

U.S. Highway 12, west of Willmar

U.S. Highway 12, east of Kandiyohi

Highway 23, north of Spicer

U.S. Highway 71, Willmar

Lac qui Parle County

Highway 40, three locations west of Madison

U.S. Highway 75, two locations south of Highway 7

Lyon County

Highway 19, west of Marshall

Highway 23, southwest of Russell

McLeod County

Highway 15, south of U.S. Highway 212

U.S. Highway 212, west of Plato

Meeker County

Highway 22, north of Litchfield

Murray County

Renville County

Highway 4, two locations north of Hector

U.S. Highway 212, east of Granite Falls

Yellow Medicine

U.S. Highway 212, Montevideo

U.S. Highway 212, west of Granite Falls

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

