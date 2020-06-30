Districtwide bridge maintenance begins in southwest Minnesota (June 30, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct bridge maintenance operations throughout southwest Minnesota beginning Tuesday, July 7. Work is anticipated to be complete within three weeks, weather permitting. Travelers may encounter shoulder or lane closures and flagging operations during bridge maintenance work. Short delays are possible; please plan accordingly when traveling in the following areas during the month of July.
Kandiyohi County
- Highway 9, New London
- U.S. Highway 12, west of Willmar
- U.S. Highway 12, east of Kandiyohi
- Highway 23, north of Spicer
- U.S. Highway 71, Willmar
Lac qui Parle County
- Highway 40, three locations west of Madison
- U.S. Highway 75, two locations south of Highway 7
Lyon County
- Highway 19, west of Marshall
- Highway 23, southwest of Russell
McLeod County
- Highway 15, south of U.S. Highway 212
- U.S. Highway 212, west of Plato
Meeker County
- Highway 22, north of Litchfield
Murray County
Renville County
- Highway 4, two locations north of Hector
- U.S. Highway 212, east of Granite Falls
Yellow Medicine
- U.S. Highway 212, Montevideo
- U.S. Highway 212, west of Granite Falls
Watch for orange cones
MnDOT asks travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change
- Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
- Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
- Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.
###