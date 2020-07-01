Barchart Announces Data and Services Partnership with ZE PowerGroup
Collaboration gives clients optimize access to financial, energy and commodities market data
The ZEMA™ value proposition allows users to dynamically visualize broker data alongside other markets technical and fundamental data”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries have announced a new partnership with ZE PowerGroup (ZE), a leading data integration provider for the energy, commodities, and agricultural industries. The partnership covers the integration of Barchart market data into ZE’s products and services.
— Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup
“We understand how crucial it is for data integration leaders, like ZE, to ensure their data is clean and reliable,” says Barchart’s Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. “By providing a streamlined solution to access our catalog of global commodities data, ZE Power can easily extend their customer-oriented solutions into new markets and verticals.”
"ZE and Barchart have enjoyed a long relationship. The ZEMA™ value proposition allows users to dynamically visualize broker data alongside other markets technical and fundamental data. We look forward to continuing to serve our mutual clients that rely on Barchart data in their strategic decision making," says Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup.
The new strategic relationship includes access to additional data from Barchart, enhanced collaboration on marketing and content generation, and an understanding to partner more closely in developing solutions for each firm’s current and prospective clients. As individual leaders across financial and commodity data, the two firms are able to jointly bring client-led solutions to market with great speed and efficacy.
About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart’s innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.
About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is the recent winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year, 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and Ranked #1 at the EnergyRisk Software Ranking for Data Management Firm.
