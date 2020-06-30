Zinda Law Group Representing Amazon Delivery Worker Injured In Dog Attack
BURNET, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Services, Inc. and individual dog owners on behalf of Larry Durden and Trudy Durden regarding injuries Larry sustained in a dog attack in Burnet, Texas.
On July 7, 2019, Larry Durden was working for Amazon and delivering a package to a home in Burnet, TX. Per Amazon’s delivery policy, Larry was required to leave the package at the front door of the residence. He entered through the front, chain-link gate of the residence and began walking towards the front door when he heard the Defendants’ dog growling on the outside of the gate behind him.
Shortly thereafter, the dog was able to access the fenced in front yard where Larry Durden was located by going through the open garage on the Defendant’s property. The dog began charging towards Larry, and he turned to run away from the dog by jumping the fence. After he jumped the chain-link fence, he fell and sustained serious injuries.
The petition was filed in the 424th district court in Burnet County. The cause number is 50191.
ABOUT ZINDA LAW GROUP, PLLC
Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Zinda Law Group has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona with firm headquarters located in Austin, Texas.
For media inquiries, email us at media@zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312.
