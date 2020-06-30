Motor vehicle crash//Londonderry//20B102936

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B102936

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

DATE/TIME: 06-30-20

STREET: VT Route 11

TOWN: Londonderry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of Thompsonburg Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shari A. Cabral

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Londonderry, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Lumina

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Head and knee

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #2 NA

OPERATOR: NA

AGE: NA

SEAT BELT? Y/N NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

VEHICLE YEAR: NA

VEHICLE MAKE: NA

VEHICLE MODEL: NA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: NA

INJURIES: NA

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vermont State Police were called to a report of a single car crash at the intersection of VT Route 11 and Thompsonburg Rd in the Town of Londonderry. Investigation revealed that the operator was traveling eastbound on VT Route 11 when she observed a vehicle traveling westbound cross into her lane. This caused her to lose control of the vehicle and crash. The operator sustained minor injuries and declined transport by rescue services.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Bryson Lunderville

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

802.722.4600 (PH)

802.722.4691 (FX)

802.760.9417 (CL)