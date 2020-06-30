Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,884 in the last 365 days.

Motor vehicle crash//Londonderry//20B102936

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B102936                                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville      

STATION: Westminster Barracks                               

CONTACT#: 802.722.4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06-30-20

STREET: VT Route 11

TOWN: Londonderry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of Thompsonburg Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Light rain      

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shari A. Cabral

AGE: 43     

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Londonderry, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Lumina

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Head and knee

HOSPITAL: Not transported

 

VEHICLE #2 NA

OPERATOR: NA

AGE: NA    

SEAT BELT? Y/N NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: NA

VEHICLE MAKE: NA

VEHICLE MODEL: NA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: NA

INJURIES: NA

HOSPITAL: NA

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

Vermont State Police were called to a report of a single car crash at the intersection of VT Route 11 and Thompsonburg Rd in the Town of Londonderry.  Investigation revealed that the operator was traveling eastbound on VT Route 11 when she observed a vehicle traveling westbound cross into her lane.  This caused her to lose control of the vehicle and crash.  The operator sustained minor injuries and declined transport by rescue services. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Corporal Bryson Lunderville

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

802.722.4600 (PH)

802.722.4691 (FX)

802.760.9417 (CL)

 

You just read:

Motor vehicle crash//Londonderry//20B102936

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.