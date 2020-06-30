Motor vehicle crash//Londonderry//20B102936
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102936
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.722.4600
DATE/TIME: 06-30-20
STREET: VT Route 11
TOWN: Londonderry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of Thompsonburg Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shari A. Cabral
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Londonderry, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Lumina
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Head and knee
HOSPITAL: Not transported
VEHICLE #2 NA
OPERATOR: NA
AGE: NA
SEAT BELT? Y/N NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
VEHICLE YEAR: NA
VEHICLE MAKE: NA
VEHICLE MODEL: NA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: NA
INJURIES: NA
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Vermont State Police were called to a report of a single car crash at the intersection of VT Route 11 and Thompsonburg Rd in the Town of Londonderry. Investigation revealed that the operator was traveling eastbound on VT Route 11 when she observed a vehicle traveling westbound cross into her lane. This caused her to lose control of the vehicle and crash. The operator sustained minor injuries and declined transport by rescue services.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Bryson Lunderville
VERMONT STATE POLICE
WESTMINSTER BARRACKS
802.722.4600 (PH)
802.722.4691 (FX)
802.760.9417 (CL)