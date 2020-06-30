Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in July & August

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will get a higher benefit in July and August. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will get an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.

1 person = $194

2 people = $355

3 people = $509

4 people = $646

5 people = $768

Each additional person = +$146

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically get it the same way they get their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.

If Eligible: Benefit Will Be Available: In June 2020 On July 16 by EBT, July 19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives In July 2020 On August 15 by EBT, August 18 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

