Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,854 in the last 365 days.

Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in July & August

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will get a higher benefit in July and August. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will get an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.

  • 1 person = $194
  • 2 people = $355
  • 3 people = $509
  • 4 people = $646
  • 5 people = $768
  • Each additional person = +$146

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically get it the same way they get their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.

If Eligible:  Benefit Will Be Available:
In June 2020 On July 16 by EBT, July 19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives
In July 2020 On August 15 by EBT, August 18 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

Wear a mask.  Your mask protects others. Their mask protects you.

You just read:

Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in July & August

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.