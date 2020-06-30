Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in July & August
The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will get a higher benefit in July and August. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.
Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will get an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.
- 1 person = $194
- 2 people = $355
- 3 people = $509
- 4 people = $646
- 5 people = $768
- Each additional person = +$146
3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically get it the same way they get their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.
|If Eligible:
|Benefit Will Be Available:
|In June 2020
|On July 16 by EBT, July 19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives
|In July 2020
|On August 15 by EBT, August 18 by direct deposit, or when check arrives
Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.