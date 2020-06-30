Proposed Increase Anderson Regional Landfill Annual Disposal Rate - Virtual Public Meeting

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

6:30 PM

DHEC will hold a Public Meeting to discuss the proposed increase to the tonnage rate on June 30, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines restricting in-person meetings effective at the time of this notice, the public meeting will be held virtually using an online platform, which will provide interested persons the ability to participate remotely. Anyone who plans to participate in the public meeting should complete the registration form prior to June 30, 2020. After we receive your registration, we will be able to provide you with instructions on how to join the public meeting from your personal device.