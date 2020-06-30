MDC offers virtual fishing clinic July 18 to help new anglers learn the sport

Kansas City, Mo. – Fishing is fun, and the first steps to catching a fish are getting basic tackle ready to use and knowing where and how to present lures and bait in the water. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a virtual fishing clinic via the internet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. Instructors from MDC’s Kansas City and Northwest regions will cover topics such tackle, casting, fish identification, regulations, and ethics.

This clinic is an excellent opportunity for people to learn the basic fishing skills and gear needed to get started and catch fish. Experienced anglers also may find a tip or two that helps them catch more fish or a new species. Western Missouri has a variety of waters to fish in, from farm ponds and small streams to large rivers and lakes.

Besides instruction, this virtual session will offer question and answer interaction for participants. This clinic will help anglers learn skills from the comfort of home that they can take outdoors and go fishing. MDC is offering some in-person outdoor programs in the coming weeks with safety protocols as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus. But staff will also offer virtual programs as an easy way for people to connect with the outdoors and learn lifetime skills.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the virtual clinic by July 16 by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8p. They must register with a valid email address. A link will be sent via email for them to join the clinic online on July 18.

Missouri offers a wide variety of fishing opportunities for anglers whether fishing from shore or a watercraft. To learn more about fishing, visit https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.