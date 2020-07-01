Digital Pneumatics Product Hub From RS Components Helps Enable Factory Modernization & Maintenance Capabilities
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Components, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has launched a new digital pneumatics product hub focused on a full range of pneumatic components critical to the operations, modernization, and maintenance of factories and other industrial facilities.
The site features a wide selection of pneumatic components and tools from leading brands like Festo, SMC, IMI Nordgren, Legris, and RS Pro. Other resources available on the site include extensive product information, selection guides, and expert advice via the company’s DesignSpark online engineering community.
RS Components currently stocks more than 20,000 pneumatic devices and supplies, and for a limited time, offers $9.99 flat-rate shipping on all products within the U.S. with no minimum order value or quantity.
The debut of the pneumatics digital hub the latest in a series of similar digital product hubs that RS Components has established to enable factory maintenance capabilities, including machine safety, automation & sensing, and mechanical power transmission.
“We are hearing from our customers that accurate product data and the ability to more easily locate and purchase the products they need for specific purposes is critical to helping them do their jobs,” said Cameron Ward, senior vice president of RS Components Americas. “Digital product hubs, selection guides, and access to collaboration and crowdsourced advice via our DesignSpark online community are just a few of the ways we are working to better support engineers, designers, and maintainers.”
About RS Components
RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc., a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.
We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.
Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA.
For more information, please visit our website at: https://americas.rsdelivers.com
