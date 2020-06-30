Good Trouble Sunday Brings Inspiration and Resources to Houses of Worship with Screenings of John Lewis: Good Trouble
On Sunday July 5 Houses of Worship will host digital screenings of John Lewis: Good Trouble, share messages inspired by Congressman John Lewis, and raise funds.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Lewis: Good Trouble a new documentary about the life and work of Congressman John Lewis premieres on July 3, 2020. On that following Sunday July 5th – Good Trouble Sunday – Houses of Worship will host special digital screenings of the film. Designed to inspire people of faith to get into “Good Trouble” the screenings will also help Houses of Worship impacted by COVID-19 raise funds for their important work.
Congressman John Lewis is a Civil Rights luminary, legislator, and a man of deep faith. Throughout his life he has seen, first-hand, the role Houses of Worship have played in advancing the cause of Civil Rights and social justice. Houses of Worship have often served as meeting places, offices, and refuge for activists like Congressman Lewis. Unable to meet in-person during the COVID-19 Pandemic, many Houses of Worship have suffered financial losses impacting their ability to serve the community.
Good Trouble Sunday
On Sunday July 5, 2020 – Good Trouble Sunday – Houses of Worship from all faith traditions will host special digital screenings of the newly released film John Lewis: Good Trouble. Faith leaders will also share messages with their communities inspired by Congressman John Lewis. Good Trouble Sunday is the kickoff for digital screenings that will be hosted by Houses of Worship throughout Summer 2020.
Digital Screenings
Branded landing pages are being created for individual Houses of Worship that host screenings. $5 from each digital ticket purchased on these pages will go back to the corresponding House of Worship. Faith leaders may visit www.goodtroublesunday.com to sign up to host a digital screening and raise funds for their organization.
A graduate of the American Baptist Theological Seminary, Congressman Lewis lives out the teachings of his faith each day. Good Trouble Sunday is one of several unique opportunities for people of faith to connect with John Lewis: Good Trouble, including the previously held National Call and the ‘Good Trouble’ Campaign supporting voting rights and GOTV efforts in 2020.
Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media will release John Lewis: Good Trouble in select theaters and on demand on July 3. The film tells the story of Congressman John Lewis, an American hero who, by refusing to give up the fight for racial justice, equality, and voting rights, is the embodiment of what it means to do the right thing - no matter what. As he puts it, causing “good trouble.”
Visit www.goodtroublesunday.com to learn more.
