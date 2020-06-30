ORT Tool Announces Expansion

Manufacturing Facility to Double Its Size

We currently have a large amount of backlog in our fabrication department and are at a point where we cannot add any more resources to our current building” — Angelo Milano, VP of Operations and Sales

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORT announces the expansion of its existing facility as the result of continued business growth. “We currently have a large amount of backlog in our fabrication department and are at a point where we cannot add any more resources to our current building,” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President.

ORT Tool’s current fabrication building is 10,000 square feet. The expansion will be doubling the size of the current building. The addition will give the company 20,000 square feet. Along with the addition, ORT Tool will add new overhead doors, a new crane and driveway. The new building design will allow the company to expand further if needed.

The building expansion also means expansion of the ORT Tool’s workforce. The company will be looking to hire up to ten welders once the building is operational.

Construction will be fast-tracked. It is scheduled to begin by the end of June with the goal of completing the building by the end of August.

“The company has just finished two very good years. Our business continues to grow and this expansion will position ORT Tool to meet our customers’ needs as their businesses prosper,” commented Milano.

ORT Tool has been able to maintain business with its manufacturing customers while expanding into the electric vehicle, the renewable industries of wind and solar.

About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 100,000 square feet of shop facilities. It builds all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print for paper, chemical, wind, solar, transportation and oil and gas industries. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.