Westminster Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B102929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/29/20, 2037 hours

STREET: Route 30

TOWN: Newfane

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper River Road/State Forest Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elizabeth M Dery

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes

VEHICLE MODEL: 500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Y

HOSPITAL: Y

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/29/2020 at approximately 2037 hours, the Vermont State Police Westminster responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in the town of Newfane (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and observed a 1997 Mercedes 500 crashed into an embankment.

During the investigation, it was determined that Elizabeth Dery was the operator of the above vehicle. Dery was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend and later transported Dartmouth Medical Center for severe injuries. Alcohol and speed were determined to be factors in this case.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Trooper Eyles at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov