Westminster Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/29/20, 2037 hours
STREET: Route 30
TOWN: Newfane
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper River Road/State Forest Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elizabeth M Dery
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes
VEHICLE MODEL: 500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Y
HOSPITAL: Y
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/29/2020 at approximately 2037 hours, the Vermont State Police Westminster responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in the town of Newfane (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and observed a 1997 Mercedes 500 crashed into an embankment.
During the investigation, it was determined that Elizabeth Dery was the operator of the above vehicle. Dery was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend and later transported Dartmouth Medical Center for severe injuries. Alcohol and speed were determined to be factors in this case.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Trooper Eyles at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
