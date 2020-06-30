VT RT 30 Newfane Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Newfane VT

VT Route 30 between State Forest Rd and Radway Hill Rd is closed due to an accident at this time.

Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This closure duration is unknown at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

