RE: VT RT 30 Newfane Closure
VT RT 30 in Newfane has been reopened.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Newfane VT
VT Route 30 between State Forest Rd and Radway Hill Rd is closed due to an accident at this time.
Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
This closure duration is unknown at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
