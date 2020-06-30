Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: VT RT 30 Newfane Closure

VT RT 30 in Newfane has been reopened.

 

From: Dyer, Brianna Sent: Monday, June 29, 2020 9:08 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT RT 30 Newfane Closure

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Newfane VT

 

VT Route 30 between State Forest Rd and Radway Hill Rd is closed due to an accident at this time.

 

Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

This closure duration is unknown at this time.   Motorists should seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

 

RE: VT RT 30 Newfane Closure

