rSchoolToday's Health Screening Mobile App

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid all the uncertainty surrounding when activities will resume, rSchoolToday can be a major part of your solution.
On August 1, we will be releasing our "Daily Health Screening" Mobile App to enable any organization's administrators, coaches, or activity leaders to efficiently administer a secure, daily health screening, clearing, and reporting process for:

Athletics - games and practices
Fine Arts Activities
Activities and Clubs
Summer Camps
Daily screening for ALL students to enter school each day

The program will also allow the screening of Teachers and Staff, Coaches, Volunteers, Event Workers, and Paraprofessionals.

The Daily Health Screening Mobile App is also completely integrated to the popular rSchoolToday Activity Scheduler, but can also work with any Student Information System, and any other software system that stores participants.

The reporting is accessed via a secure dashboard, and summary or detail data can be exported by authorized administrators as Excel or CSV files.

