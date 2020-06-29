MDC to hold virtual program about butterflies July 9

JOPLIN, Mo. – Butterflies bring us visual pleasure as these brightly colored insects flutter through our yards and pastures. They also play important roles as pollinators.

People can learn more about these interesting insects in a virtual program conducted by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center staff on July 9. This free program, "Intro to Missouri Butterflies," will be from 10-11 a.m. People will learn how to identify species of butterflies frequently seen in this region, their life cycles, and what native plants are best for attracting them. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173632

This program is free, but registration is required to participate using the link listed above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. Registrants will be able to log-in beginning 10 minutes prior to start time of the class. These programs will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with presenters. For more information, contact MDC Naturalist Kim Banner at Kimberly.Banner@mdc.mo.gov.

Information about the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center can be obtained by calling 417-629-3434.