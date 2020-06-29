Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,768 in the last 365 days.

MDC to hold virtual program about butterflies July 9

JOPLIN, Mo. – Butterflies bring us visual pleasure as these brightly colored insects flutter through our yards and pastures. They also play important roles as pollinators.

People can learn more about these interesting insects in a virtual program conducted by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center staff on July 9. This free program, "Intro to Missouri Butterflies," will be from 10-11 a.m. People will learn how to identify species of butterflies frequently seen in this region, their life cycles, and what native plants are best for attracting them. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173632

This program is free, but registration is required to participate using the link listed above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. Registrants will be able to log-in beginning 10 minutes prior to start time of the class. These programs will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with presenters. For more information, contact MDC Naturalist Kim Banner at Kimberly.Banner@mdc.mo.gov.

Information about the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center can be obtained by calling 417-629-3434.

You just read:

MDC to hold virtual program about butterflies July 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.