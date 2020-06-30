ZE PowerGroup’s Data EcoSystem to Feature Energy and Environmental Markets Data from Evolution Markets
Delivering Access to a Broad Group of Hard-To-Value Commodity Datasets
We are excited to partner with ZE to deliver data directly through the ZEMA system.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is pleased to announce that it will be adding Evolution Markets Inc. (EM) data products to its award-winning ZEMA™ data management and integration platform. ZEMA users will be able to license high-quality data sets directly from Evolution Markets for frictionless delivery on the ZE Data EcoSystem.
— Jacob Harmon, Managing Director of Data, Evolution Markets
Evolution Markets’ provides hard-to-value energy and environmental data, including carbon allowances and offsets, federal and local jurisdictional emissions allowances and credits, renewable energy certificates (RECs), coal, and nuclear fuels.
ZE and Evolution are collaborating to roll out additional energy and environmental datasets for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, including several niche natural gas and power markets.
“Evolution Markets and ZE have a common view to data management, and the partnership offers market participants an efficient and clear view into the sometimes-opaque energy and environmental markets,” said Jacob Harmon, Managing Director of Data and Analytics at Evolution Markets Inc. “We are excited to partner with ZE to deliver data directly through the ZEMA system, which will extend our reach to a whole new client community.”
Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup, stated: “Our ZEMA™ Platform is designed to stay ahead of the evolving and expanding data management landscape. We look forward to having Evolution’s unique data available to our clients. We are always keen to find ways to bring additional value to market.”
-end-
About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is the recent winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year, 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and Ranked #1 at the EnergyRisk Software Ranking for Data Management Firm.
Contact
• Website -www.ze.com
• Email - media@ze.com
• Head Office: 1-866-944-1469
• UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193 Media Inquiries
About Evolution Markets Inc
Evolution Markets Inc. provides strategic financial and industry-leading transactional services to participants in global environmental markets and the clean energy sector. Formed in 2000, the company has become the green markets leader, leveraging its unrivaled experience and knowledge on behalf of participants in the global carbon, U.S. emissions, renewable energy, weather derivative, and over the counter (OTC) coal, power, natural gas, oil, nuclear fuel, biomass, and biofuels markets.
Contact
• Website - www.evomarkets.com
• Email- evoid@evomarkets.com
• Head Office: + 1.914.323.0200 Media Inquiries
Evan Ard
Managing Director
Evolution Markets Inc.
Contact: +1 917.653.7244
Email: eard@evomarkets.com
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn