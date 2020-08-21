Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Arkansas To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get A More Dedicated Effort for Better Compensation

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Arkansas to please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer exclusively for decades.

"We are concerned that many people with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in 2020 will not get compensated because they put off compensation while the Coronavirus was raging around the US.

The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to individuals throughout the state of Arkansas such as Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, or Pine Bluff. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arkansas the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Little Rock, Arkansas: https://cancer.uams.edu

Individuals with mesothelioma in the state of Arkansas could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or working at a power plant, at an oil or gas facility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, insulator, at a pulp and paper mill or at a construction job site. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Arkansas as the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma