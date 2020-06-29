I-70 Bridges Project Update: Nightly Closures Beginning Monday, July 13

Westbound I-70 traffic will exit at Wheeling Island and return to I-70 at the Marion Street Exit. Eastbound I-70 traffic is advised to use I-470 as a detour route. Signage will be posted along the roadway. Additionally, casino traffic from the east will be accommodated through the Marion Street exit.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com​​