I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 6-22-2020
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 6/22/2020
I-70
• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
• Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.
• The closure of the on-ramp from US-250 North to I-70 Westbound continued.
• McColloch Street single lane closures continued.
• There were single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70.
US Route 40
• The single lane closures continued underneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4.
Look Ahead to Week of 6/29/2020
I-70
• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
• Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.
• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.
• The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.
• The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will continue to have single lane closures.
• The single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70 will continue.
US Route 40
• The single lane closure beneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4 will continue.