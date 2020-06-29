I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 6-22-2020

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of June 22, 2020.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 6/22/2020

I-70

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The closure of the on-ramp from US-250 North to I-70 Westbound continued.

• McColloch Street single lane closures continued.

• There were single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70.

US Route 40

• The single lane closures continued underneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4.

Look Ahead to Week of 6/29/2020

I-70

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

o As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The closure of the on-ramp from US 250 North to I-70 WB will continue.

• The area of McColloch Street under I-70 will continue to have single lane closures.

• The single lane closures on Route 2 (Main Street) in the area under I-70 will continue.

US Route 40

• The single lane closure beneath the Elm Grove Bridge near Exit 4 will continue.