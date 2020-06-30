Purple Heart Homes Completes 600th Project Since Its 2008 Inception
Service-Connected Disabled Veterans’ Home Renovation Taylorsville, NC Marks Organization’s 600th “Mission Complete”STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH – www.phhusa.org) is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the organization will celebrate its 600th project completion with a Mission Complete Ceremony. The recipient of this project is 94-year-old WWII Navy Veteran, Paul Hartman, who received ramps in the front and back of his house, a new deck, electrical work, and new siding and gutters. The Veteran, along with Purple Heart Homes’ staff, volunteers, and community leaders, will celebrate this momentous occasion at his newly renovated home.
“We are delighted and humbled to reach this important milestone,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “After Dale and I established Purple Heart Homes in 2008, it took several years to complete our first few projects. To celebrate 600 “Mission Completes” in 12 years is an accomplishment of which I am exceptionally proud. We didn’t do it alone, and I thank the many incredible partners, sponsors, community volunteers, community members, PHH Chapters, and PHH staff for their hard work and ongoing dedication to helping provide critically important housing solutions to our Service-Connected Disabled Veterans. On behalf of everyone at Purple Heart Homes and all our 600 Veterans who have been the recipients of these projects, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
About Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
Kerry Lawing
+17048807912
email us here
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter