Road Closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury VSP
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The road is closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury for a TT unit that is blocking the road.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank You!
Trooper Danielson
VSP St Johnsbury
802 748 3111