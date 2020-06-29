Road Closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury VSP

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The road is closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury for a TT unit that is blocking the road.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank You!

Trooper Danielson

VSP St Johnsbury

802 748 3111