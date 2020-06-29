Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,636 in the last 365 days.

Road Closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury VSP

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The road is closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury for a TT unit that is blocking the road.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank You!

 

Trooper Danielson

VSP St Johnsbury

802 748 3111

 

You just read:

Road Closed by 1161 Portland St in St Johnsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.