Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1007207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 19, 2025 at approximately 2307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Skunk Hollow Road, Jericho

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: James Ackerman

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 19, 2025 at approximately 2307 hours The Vermont State Police were notified of a call from a resident in Jericho advising an unknown vehicle pulled into his driveway, and the operator appeared to be passed out at the wheel. Troopers responded to the scene with members of the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.

While arriving on scene, Troopers were advised the vehicle backed out of the driveway. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as James Ackerman (64) of Jericho, VT. While speaking with Ackerman, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. After conducting a roadside investigation, Ackerman was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

Ackerman was processed and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.