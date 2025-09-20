Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1007207
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 19, 2025 at approximately 2307 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Skunk Hollow Road, Jericho
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: James Ackerman
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 19, 2025 at approximately 2307 hours The Vermont State Police were notified of a call from a resident in Jericho advising an unknown vehicle pulled into his driveway, and the operator appeared to be passed out at the wheel. Troopers responded to the scene with members of the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.
While arriving on scene, Troopers were advised the vehicle backed out of the driveway. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as James Ackerman (64) of Jericho, VT. While speaking with Ackerman, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. After conducting a roadside investigation, Ackerman was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
Ackerman was processed and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
