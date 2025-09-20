Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,811 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1007207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow                            

STATION: Williston                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 19, 2025 at approximately 2307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Skunk Hollow Road, Jericho

VIOLATION:

 

ACCUSED: James Ackerman                                          

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 19, 2025 at approximately 2307 hours The Vermont State Police were notified of a call from a resident in Jericho advising an unknown vehicle pulled into his driveway, and the operator appeared to be passed out at the wheel. Troopers responded to the scene with members of the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.

 

While arriving on scene, Troopers were advised the vehicle backed out of the driveway. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as James Ackerman (64) of Jericho, VT. While speaking with Ackerman, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. After conducting a roadside investigation, Ackerman was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Ackerman was processed and released with a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 9, 2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI #2, Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more