St Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2006177

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed                           

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2025 @1700

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Dakota Amblo

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/27/2025 at approximately 1700 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified of a theft of a green/yellow/black Kawasaki ZX10 from a residential driveway in the town of Fairfax. The motorcycle was taken without the use of the key, and details regarding the suspect(s) are unknown.

 

If anyone has any information regarding the above crime, including the whereabouts of said motorcycle, please call (802)524-5993 option 3 with tips.   

 

 

