St Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2006177

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2025 @1700

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Dakota Amblo

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/27/2025 at approximately 1700 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified of a theft of a green/yellow/black Kawasaki ZX10 from a residential driveway in the town of Fairfax. The motorcycle was taken without the use of the key, and details regarding the suspect(s) are unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding the above crime, including the whereabouts of said motorcycle, please call (802)524-5993 option 3 with tips.