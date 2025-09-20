St Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006177
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/27/2025 @1700
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Dakota Amblo
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/27/2025 at approximately 1700 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified of a theft of a green/yellow/black Kawasaki ZX10 from a residential driveway in the town of Fairfax. The motorcycle was taken without the use of the key, and details regarding the suspect(s) are unknown.
If anyone has any information regarding the above crime, including the whereabouts of said motorcycle, please call (802)524-5993 option 3 with tips.
