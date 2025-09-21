Royalton Barracks / Stolen Vehicle (UPDATE)

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25B2005075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/14/2025 at approximately 04:00 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweetland Farm, Norwich, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/14/2025, at approximately 0400 hours, the Vermont State Police dispatch was contacted by the owner of a red 2017 Honda HR-V from the Sweetland Farm in Norwich, advising the vehicle had been stolen and was last seen headed southbound on VT Route 132 in Norwich. Video footage is currently pending at this time. Additionally, the vehicle was believed to have travelled from Norwich, VT into Hanover, NH the morning of the theft. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with any information related to this theft or the vehicle's whereabouts to contact the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

UPDATE: Security footage displays what appears to be an elderly male in pajamas involved in the motor vehicle theft. Video footage and a screenshot of this individual is attached. Anyone with additional information/details on the identity of this male, please contact the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Thank you.