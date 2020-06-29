Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B402365                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On June 29, 2020, at approximately 1030 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 103

TOWN: Mount Holly

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Summit Road Extension

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William Shekhtman

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

PASSENGER: NA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008        

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the front passenger side fender, tire and wheel.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Betsy Hinckley

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont

PASSENGER: NA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford  

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to the driver side front fender, front bumper and hood.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 29, 2020, at approximately 1030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 103 in Mount Holly, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Shekhtman) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Vermont Route 103 in trace of Operator #2 (Hinckley) also traveling north and operating Vehicle #2.  

Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 was in traffic and slowing to make a left turn when Operator #1 moved left to overtake Vehicle #2.  Vehicle #1 Collided with Vehicle #2 in the southbound lane.   

Earls Truck Repair and Boondock Motors removed the vehicles from the roadway.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Mount Holly Rescue and Volunteer Fire Department.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Following Too Closely.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Rutland Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash

