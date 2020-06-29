Rutland Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402365
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On June 29, 2020, at approximately 1030 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 103
TOWN: Mount Holly
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Summit Road Extension
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William Shekhtman
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
PASSENGER: NA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the front passenger side fender, tire and wheel.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Betsy Hinckley
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont
PASSENGER: NA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to the driver side front fender, front bumper and hood.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 29, 2020, at approximately 1030 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 103 in Mount Holly, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Shekhtman) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Vermont Route 103 in trace of Operator #2 (Hinckley) also traveling north and operating Vehicle #2.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 was in traffic and slowing to make a left turn when Operator #1 moved left to overtake Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 Collided with Vehicle #2 in the southbound lane.
Earls Truck Repair and Boondock Motors removed the vehicles from the roadway.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Mount Holly Rescue and Volunteer Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Following Too Closely.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.