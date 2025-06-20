News Release / Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs

Submit Release
CASE#: 25B4004462

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider                                                                  

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2025, at approximately 0911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4a, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED: Susan Lyons        

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/20/2025, at approximately 0911hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 4a, in the Town of West Rutland.

 

The operator was identified as Susan Lyons age 60 of Rutland City, Vermont.  During the stop Lyons displayed indicators of drug impairment.  Lyons was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the Manchester Police Department for an evaluation by a Certified Drug Recognition Expert.  After the evaluation she was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center to complete the processing prior to being released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date. 

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Manchester Police Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: None (warning)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/15/2025, at 10:30 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

