Renowned autism researcher Dr. Thomas Frazier joins Quadrant Biosciences Clinical Advisory Board

Dr. Thomas Frazier joins Quadrant Biosciences Clinical Advisory Board

Dr. Frazier will help guide research and clinical acceptance of new Clarifi autism saliva test

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc. (“Quadrant Biosciences”), a leading developer of epigenetic diagnostic solutions including the first saliva test for autism spectrum disorder, has announced that clinical psychologist and multi-disciplinary autism researcher Thomas Frazier II, PhD, has joined its clinical advisory board.

Dr. Frazier, a Professor of Psychology at John Carroll University, is one of the leading researchers in the field of autism. Before joining the faculty at John Carroll, he was the Chief Science Officer for Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the United States. Previously, Dr. Frazier was director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Autism and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

For almost 15 years, Dr. Frazier has been involved in the assessment and behavioral treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder. Among his research projects include pioneering work on the potential under-diagnosis of autism in girls and women, and the development of remote eye gaze tracking for the early identification of autism.

“We are thrilled and honored to have someone of Dr. Frazier’s caliber join our clinical advisory board,” said Richard Uhlig, Founder and CEO of Quadrant Biosciences. “He is a highly respected researcher in the autism space, and will bring valuable insights and thought leadership to our company’s efforts. Dr. Frazier will be a great addition to our already exceptional advisory board.”

Dr. Frazier has published more than 120 peer-reviewed research papers, presented more than 150 scientific abstracts, and presented talks at numerous national and international autism research conferences. Among his many professional accolades include receiving the National Institutes of Health Career Developmental Award supporting his multidisciplinary clinical research on the biological effects of autism-linked gene changes.

“I am excited to join the clinical advisory board and work alongside such highly esteemed autism researchers and clinicians to further the implementation and adoption of Clarifi ASD as a useful diagnostic tool for clinicians,” said Dr. Frazier. “I believe that this new biological test can help facilitate earlier, more accurate autism diagnoses and ultimately help children access much needed early intervention services sooner.”

Dr. Frazier received his undergraduate degree magna cum laude in psychology from John Carroll University, and completed both his master’s and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology at Case Western Reserve University. His postgraduate training includes an internship in clinical neuropsychology at Ann Arbor VA Medical Center and a fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at The Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Psychology, Section of Neuropsychology.

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company involved in the development of epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University, Penn State College of Medicine, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, University of Missouri, Baylor College of Medicine, Allegheny Health Network, and Autism Speaks' Autism Treatment Network, to explore and develop novel epigenetic biomarker technologies with an initial focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion injuries, and Parkinson's Disease. Quadrant Biosciences also participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program.



David MacLean

Quadrant Biosciences