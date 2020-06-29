United for Human Rights Florida is Open with Answers to Today's Human Rights Problems

Child having fun

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights Florida Chapter has its center open to assist a society in the search for solutions to today’s social upheavals. The center, located at 29 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, Florida is open from 2:00pm to 7:00pm Monday through Sunday.

While the general message of today’s protests is that human rights are being violated, a survey done by United for Human Rights found that nearly 97% of the population couldn’t name more than 3 of the 30 human rights listed in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. UHR Florida aims to educate the public on what these human rights are, so as arm individuals with the right tools so that they can protect and stand up for their rights.

Cristian Vargas commented, “While discrimination, whether religious, racial or other, exists, we have to understand what we’re fighting for. You can’t stand up for something that you don’t understand.”

According to Vargas, the Center is already being flooded with request for help. Once Clearwater resident wanted to know what he could do about discrimination at his housing unit, and another resident asked what she could do to forward human rights in her community.

The center has implemented COVID19 protocols including 6-foot social distancing signs, free masks and free gloves for anyone entering the Center, as well as daily and frequent sanitizing.

For more information about United for Human Rights Florida, or to get involved and learn your human rights, please contact Cristian at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow UHR Florida on Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights Florida:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors it, although United for Human Rights remains non-religious in nature and content.