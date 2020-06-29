Hwy 42 detour begins July 13 between Plainview-Hwy 61 for resurfacing, culvert replacement (June 29, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. —Hwy 42 motorists will encounter a month-long detour beginning July 13 between Plainview to Kellogg as crews remove culverts and then resurface the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

During the Hwy 42 detour, northbound motorists will be routed off the highway to Wabasha County Road 4 north to Wabasha County Road 18 east to Hwy 61 at Kellogg. Signs will be in place directing traffic around the construction as well as to local businesses. Local traffic will be able to access homes and businesses along the closed portion. Residents with questions may call Josh Cordell, the contractor’s access manager, at 608-304-5919.

Four culverts will be replaced, which requires that the road be excavated in those locations. Additionally, crews will be regrading an area, which requires closure of the road.

The detour is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 12. Overall, construction is scheduled to be done by Sept. 21.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews maintained physical distancing practices while working.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. • Stay alert; work zones constantly change. • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment. • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300. • Minimize distractions behind the wheel. • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

