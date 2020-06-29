Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Medical Cannabis Laboratory Permit Applications to Re-Open

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health today announced its Office of Medical Cannabis will resume accepting permit applications for medical cannabis laboratories.  Laboratory permits are not limited in number and the application process will remain open indefinitely. 

A link to the web-based application is available at www.medcanwv.org. No paper option will be available.  

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

 

