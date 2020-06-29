Discover red, white, and blue in nature this holiday weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With the Fourth-of-July weekend coming up, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages people to look for some red, white, and blue in nature through a holiday hike, bird watching, backyard fun, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

MDC offers some suggestions to get started finding red, white, and blue in nature:

Red Royal Catchfly Flowers,

Red Male Summer Tanagers,

White Beard-Tongues or Foxgloves,

White Great Egrets,

Blue False Indigos, and

Male Indigo Buntings.

Want more information on these and other Missouri plants and animals, including where to find them? Use the handy and helpful MDC online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/search.

Need suggestions on things to do for outdoor adventures? Find Things to Do with MDC online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities. Offerings include: cycling on trails, backyard nature fun, birdwatching, fishing, camping, floating, outdoor cooking, hiking, hunting, nature photography, wildlife watching, and more.

Need to find Places to Go for outdoor adventures? Visit MDC online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.

Take MO Outdoors on Adventures

With MDC’s free mobile app -- MO Outdoors -- users can quickly and easily find MDC outdoor offerings based on the types of outdoor activities they want -- close to home, work, or even while traveling.

MO Outdoors can help users find MDC conservation areas, fishing accesses, hiking trails, and more around the state based on their desired types of outdoor activities. Users can also mark “favorite” locations to quickly find them in future searches.

MO Outdoors also connects users to area regulations and season information; hours of operation; images; area closings; and interactive maps of area boundaries and features, parking lots, boat ramps, and wildlife viewing areas using their device’s GPS. Users can also download maps for offline use.

MO Outdoors is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Celebrate Safely!

MDC reminds everyone to be careful with fireworks, campfires, and other sources of fire that could cause a wildfire. Fireworks are prohibited on all MDC conservation areas, accesses, and other Department locations.

MDC reminds the public that it is still critical to continue to heed all COVID-19 public-health measures during outdoor activities, such as physical distancing, avoiding overcrowding, handwashing, and others.