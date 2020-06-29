Jennifer Pickerel Promoted to Vice President at Aviation Personnel International
Sheryl Barden, President and CEO of Aviation Personnel International, the business aviation recruitment firm, has promoted Jennifer Pickerel to Vice President.
Since joining our team, we’ve benefited from Jennifer’s vision, creativity and communication skills as well as her unique ability to build relationships, inspire confidence and unite teams.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheryl Barden, President and CEO of Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com), the longest-running business aviation recruitment firm, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Pickerel from Director of Client and Candidate Services to Vice President.
— Sheryl Barden, President & CEO, Aviation Personnel International
In her newly created role, Pickerel will serve as Sheryl Barden’s “chief of staff,” taking on management of the firm’s day-to-day operations as well as many of API’s strategic initiatives. Pickerel will continue to serve as a senior aviation recruiter, working directly with API’s clients, most of whom are Part 91 aviation directors, reporting executives and their corporate HR partners. In this capacity, she identifies each client’s cultural and technical needs in order to match them with a top slate of highly vetted API Registered Professionals™.
“I’m just delighted,” Barden said, of Pickerel’s leadership appointment. “Since joining our team, we’ve benefited from Jennifer’s vision, creativity and communication skills as well as her unique ability to build relationships, inspire confidence and unite teams. Importantly, she and I have built a very transparent, honest relationship and have extreme trust in one other. That trust is based in our mutual candor, and our drive toward excellence.”
Pickerel is equally enthusiastic about her expanded position at API. “I’m incredibly humbled and honored to represent API and work alongside Sheryl,” she said. “When people are able to pursue their passions and flex their expertise, it really serves to generate more momentum and creativity. By entrusting me with operations and staff leadership, Sheryl can pursue even more strategic, forward-thinking projects to further API’s growth as well as continue to serve as one of business aviation’s top thought leaders.”
Prior to joining API in 2015, Pickerel had many roles at MedAire, an International SOS company, including the positions of Client Services Manager and Senior Account Manager. During her 10-year tenure, she gained significant leadership experience, developed key aviation industry relationships and honed her exceptional communication skills.
A skilled and decisive leader with exceptional communication skills, Pickerel draws on her highly focused subject matter expertise to educate API’s clients and candidates through her regularly published articles on employee attraction, retention and workplace satisfaction. She is a member of the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Maintenance Committee as well as NBAA’s Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. She is also a member of the Minnesota Business Aviation Association, the Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association and Women in Corporate Aviation. Pickerel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Nebraska, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
About Aviation Personnel International
Founded nearly 50 years ago, API is the longest-running business aviation recruitment firm, exclusively serving the hiring needs of flight departments in corporate and private aviation. A woman-owned and -operated company, API offers its clients the broadest portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers. Headquartered in San Francisco, API’s team members combine their extensive aviation knowledge with their expertise in human resources and executive aviation recruitment to provide retained talent identification, staff development and outplacement services for flight departments with one or more aircraft. apiaviation.com
###
Jill Henning
Forward Street Marketing
+1 602-502-6206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn