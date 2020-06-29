All The Gear, All The Time and safety courses can help save lives

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is teaming up with American Bikers Aiming Toward Education (ABATE) of North Dakota through the North Dakota Motorcycle Safety Program to ask motorcyclists to take personal responsibility on the roadways by wearing All The Gear, All The Time (ATGATT) and taking a rider safety course.

Whether experienced or novice, all riders can benefit from ATGATT and the skills a safety course provides. Choosing to do both means motorcycle riders are doing their part to achieve zero fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

“A safety course is a benefit to any rider, regardless of experience level,” said Lonnie Bertsch of ABATE of North Dakota. “Education can be a life-saver, and these courses heighten the rider’s awareness of their technique while riding, such as managing traction, stopping quickly, cornering and swerving.”

Basic and experienced rider courses will be offered in Bismarck, West Fargo and Williston, and seating may be limited. Information on motorcycle safety courses can be found at http://ndmsp.com.

In North Dakota in 2019, 93% of all reported motorcycle crashes resulted in injury or death. Of the 11 fatalities, 64% were not wearing helmets. Speed and careless/reckless driving were the most frequent contributing factors in all fatal motorcycle crashes.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Over the past five years, more people have died in motor vehicle crashes in warm weather months (May through October) than cold weather months. H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free.

Learn more about motorcycle safety and how ATGATT and rider safety courses saved the lives of local motorcyclists at VisionZero.ND.gov.