July 4th Travelers in Tennessee Won’t be Delayed by Construction

NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3rd through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

“The coronavirus has impacted travel plans for Tennesseans this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “Although fewer motorists will be traveling through Tennessee, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time to help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays.”

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

This summer, AAA forecasts Americans will take 700 million trips based on economic indicators and state re-openings. That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###