U.S. Highway 75 resurfacing project begins July 6 (June 29, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin the U.S. Highway 75 Madison to Bellingham resurfacing project on Monday, July 6.

The project includes the resurfacing of U.S. Highway 75 from Township Road 127 in Lac qui Parle County to the east junction with Highway 7 in Big Stone County using cold-in-place recycling, which is a method of removing and reusing the existing asphalt surface. It also includes repairing and replacing culverts and guardrail along the project area, extending paved shoulders from two feet to six feet, and upgrading sidewalks and pedestrian ramps in Bellingham to make them more accessible for everyone. A chip seal will be applied to protect the new pavement, increase skid resistance and extend the life of the road.

U.S. Highway 75 will be closed with a detour in place for through traffic from U.S. Highway 212 to Highway 7 using Lac qui Parle County Roads 7, 40 and 15. Signs along the detour route will direct travelers to Madison and Bellingham. In Madison, work will be done under traffic using lane closures and flagging operations.

Work on pedestrian improvements in Bellingham will begin the week of July 6. Resurfacing work will also begin the week of July 6 at the south end of the project.

Benefits of the project include a smoother ride, enhanced safety, improved drainage, and upgraded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings. The project is estimated to cost $7.9 million and be complete by early October. Please note that the start and end dates could change due to unforeseeable circumstances, and that all traffic impacts may not be known at this time. The contractor is Duininck, Inc., of Prinsburg, Minn.

For more information, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy75madisontobellingham.

