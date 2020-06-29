Asset Liquidation of Operational Wood Pellet & Chip Mfr. Facility
Turnkey Offers Due July 31, 2020 • Call Bob Pabst 847-499-7023WOOD DALE, ILLINOIS, USA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trae-Fuels production facility is configured to produce wood pellets used for home heating and as an alternative in power generation. Just 40 miles from Fredericksburg, Virginia, the facility is strategically located near the ports of Richmond, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. In addition, its situation on the East coast provides plentiful, sustainable, and cost-effective feedstock.
Trae-Fuels consists of a full-scale chipping operation with rail loadouts and 700 feet of chip conveyance. The main pelleting plant has two chip dryers, a 600-ton main hammermill, four 500 horsepower Bliss pelleting mills, and a fully automated Hamer bagging operation. It also features three-car rail siding and outdoor storage for up to 20,0000 tons of product (bagged on pallets) with a placard capacity of 130,000 tons annually.
The sale of this turkey operation is a unique opportunity for interested buyers:
• Well-positioned renewable energy producer in the rapidly growing wood pellet energy market
• State-of-the-art facility and equipment with 130,000-ton annual capacity
• 72-acre commercial property close to major shipping ports
List of top items
• 170’ 25 ton, Rotary Log Crane
• Debarking System with 12’ diam. X 80’L Power Feed Conveyor
• Tamarack Chipper
• BHS Debris Roll Screen Mdl DRS100.32
• Large Storage Hopper with Truck Drop Down Delivery
• Plant Feed System
• BM&M Green Screener
• Bliss Eliminator Green Hammermill, 600 hp, Mdl ER-4436
• Bliss Eliminator hammermill 300 hp
• Bliss Eliminator hammermill 600 hp
• (4) Bliss Pioneer Pellet Mills
• Earthcare Drum Dryer Mdl. 78100500
• Ecotherm Drum Dryer s.o.# 5198, S.D.# 110~34
• Multiclone Dryer separator
• BM&M Dry Screener Mdl 6x 16-2D, s/n 16178
• Hamer Bagging station
Contact
Interested parties should contact Bob Pabst for further information: 847-499-7023 or rpabst@hyperams.com.
Auction Scenario:
Should an acceptable sealed bid offer not be received by the deadline, an auction of the company's M&E assets will commence, with all assets sold on a piecemeal, "as is, where is" basis. The auction will be conducted online, with lots starting to close the morning of August 20, 2020. A second inspection of the assets will be made available to interested buyers on August 19, 2020.
HYPERAMS
HYPERAMS, founded in 2010, is a full-service auction, appraisal, retail advisory and liquidation, and reverse logistics firm. The Company specializes in assisting both distressed and healthy companies manage surplus assets by providing clients with a complete asset disposition. The Asset Disposition division focuses on investing in excess assets and conducting live and webcast auctions. The Appraisal division provides valuations of machinery, equipment, and inventory in most industry verticals. Since its inception, HYPERAMS has performed hundreds of appraisals, auctions, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring/turnaround professionals, private equity firms, as well as business owners.
Bob Pabst
HYPERAMS
+1 847-499-7023
