Ruppert Landscape Welcomes Adam Doyle as West Grove, PA Branch Manager
LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Doyle as branch manager in the company's West Grove, Pennsylvania landscape management branch.
— Damien Barber, Region Manager, Ruppert Landscape
Adam has 18 years of industry experience, having started with a small landscape company in the Baltimore area in high school. He attended Virginia Tech where he majored in Horticulture with a minor in Landscape Contracting and graduated with a BS in 2006. After college, he spent several years with a leading landscape organization, working in three different locations first as a supervisor and finally operations manager before joining Outside Unlimited in southern Pennsylvania in 2012. He began as an enhancement field manager overseeing a two-person crew and during that time was instrumental in helping increase revenue from $100k to $350k. In the years that followed, he helped grow the team and the book of work exponentially, reaching $3.2 million in revenue in 2018, at which time Outside Unlimited opened the West Grove location and appointed him branch manager. When Ruppert Landscape purchased the West Grove location from Outside Unlimited, Doyle agreed to stay on with Ruppert and continue to oversee operations there.
“We are very excited to have Adam on the team,” said Damien Barber, region manager in Ruppert’s landscape management division. “He brings a wealth of leadership and industry experience and is a great fit with the Ruppert culture. We look forward to him continuing to lead and grow his team in West Grove.”
As branch manager, Doyle will be responsible for the overall welfare of the branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, and day-to-day operations.
The West Grove, Pennsylvania branch offers the following landscape management services: grounds management/contract services; design and landscape enhancement; turf care; irrigation system management; pond and lake management; arbor care; snow and ice management; lighting and holiday decorations. The branch primarily serves clients in Southeast Pennsylvania and Northern Delaware including Chester County, Delaware County, New Castle County and Kent County.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 26 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
