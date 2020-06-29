Taste Canada Awards Announce the 2020 Shortlist
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year where cookbooks have taken centre stage in the homes of Canadians across the country, it has never been more important to promote the incredible authors that share their recipes and traditions with our great nation. Can we count on you to share the love?
“Now, more than ever, people are cooking at home and taking culinary adventures in their very own kitchens. This is a tremendous opportunity to wave our Canadian flags in celebration of our talented Canadian authors and their outstanding cookbooks,” says Karen Baxter, Executive Director, Taste Canada.
Cookbooks remain a very large industry in Canada. Did you know that in 2019, according to BookNet, the total units of print books sold in Canada in the “cooking” subject category amounted to at least 1.6 million, for a total value of $38 million? Shout it from every kitchen across the country, Canadians love cookbooks!
Each year, Taste Canada presents awards to some of the best food and beverage authors in both official languages. The jury is comprised of volunteers from Canada’s culinary profession appointed by an independent selection committee.
Now in its 23rd year, the Taste Canada Awards / Les Lauréats des Saveurs du Canada (tastecanada.org) announced the shortlist of cookbooks competing for a coveted culinary writing award as well as the virtual gala hosts. Eighty-six cookbooks entered the competition, featuring authors from 7 provinces. The shortlist narrowed the competition to 5 entries per category, featuring authors from 6 provinces.
2020 SHORTLIST
English-Language Books / Les livres langue anglaise
Culinary Narratives
Chop Suey Nation by Ann Hui, Douglas & McIntyre, Madeira Park
**
Gardening with Emma: Grow and Have Fun: A Kid-to-Kid Guide by Emma Biggs and Steven Biggs, Storey Publishing (Thomas Allen & Son), Markham
**
Island Craft: Your Guide to the Breweries of Vancouver Island by Jon Stott, TouchWood Editions, Victoria
**
Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food by Lenore Newman, ECW Press, Toronto
**
Pepper: A Guide to the World's Favourite Spice by Joe Barth, Rowman and Littlefield, Lanham, MD
General Cookbooks
Duchess at Home by Giselle Courteau, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Gather: A Dirty Apron Cookbook by David Robertson and Kerry Gold, Figure 1 Publishing, Vancouver
**
Fraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection of Recipes for Every Day and Casual Celebrations by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada, Toronto
**
Let Me Feed You by Rosie Daykin, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Olive + Gourmando The Cookbook by Dyan Solomon, Ko Média, Montréal
Regional/Cultural Cookbooks
Burdock & Co by Andrea Carlson, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Cedar and Salt: Vancouver Island Recipes from Forest, Farm, Field, and Sea by DL Acken and Emily Lycopolus, TouchWood Editions, Victoria
**
Coconut Lagoon: Recipes from a South Indian Kitchen by Joe Thottungal and Anne DesBrisay, Figure 1 Publishing, Vancouver
**
Secrets from My Vietnamese Kitchen by Kim Thúy, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Wildness: An Ode to Newfoundland and Labrador by Jeremy Charles, Phaidon, New York, NY
Single-Subject Cookbooks
Dirty Food: sticky, saucy, gooey, crumbly, messy, shareable food by Julie Van Rosendaal, Author/Dinner with Julie, Calgary
**
Living High Off the Hog by Michael Olson, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Modern Lunch by Allison Day, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Oven to Table: Over 100 One-Pot and One-Pan Recipes for Your Sheet Pan, Skillet, Dutch Oven, and More by Jan Scott, Penguin Canada, Toronto
**
Vegetables First by Ricardo Larrivée, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Health and Special Diet Cookbooks
Eat More Plants: Over 100 Anti-Inflammatory, Plant-Based Recipes for Vibrant Living by Desiree Nielsen, Penguin Canada, Toronto
**
Peace, Love and Fibre by Mairlyn Smith, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
Sprout Right Family Food: Good Nutrition and Over 130 Simple Recipes for Baby, Toddler, and the Whole Family by Lianne Phillipson, Penguin Canada, Toronto
**
The Living Kitchen by Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
**
The Long Table Cook Book, Plant-Based Recipes for Optimal Health by Amy Symington, Douglas & McIntyre, Vancouver
Les livres langue française / French-Language Books
Les narrations culinaires
L'avenir est dans le champ par Marie-Claude Lortie et Jean-Martin Fortier, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal
**
Le goût de la bière fermière – De la tradition à l’innovation locale et écoresponsable par Martin Thibault, Druide, Montréal
**
Lexique français-anglais de la cuisine et de la restauration par Diana Bruno, Centre collégial de développement de matériel didactique [CCDMD], Montréal
**
Mieux conserver ses aliments pour moins gaspiller par Anne-Marie Desbiens, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal
**
Oui, tout est permis par Hubert Cormier, Éditions la Semaine, Montréal
Livres de cuisine générale
Fiesta santé. Mes recettes et trucs pour commencer à bouger et être débordante d’énergie par Alexandra Diaz, Éditions De L'Homme, Montréal
**
Olive + Gourmando : Le livre de recettes par Dyan Soloman, KO Éditions, Montréal
**
Soupers rapides par Geneviève O’Gleman, Groupe Sogides/Éditions De L'Homme, Montréal
**
Survivre en appart par Rosalie Lessard, Éditions De L'Homme, Montréal
**
Végé gourmand par Linda Montpetit, Modus Vivendi, Montréal
Livres de cuisine régionale et culturelle
Ancora! par Maria Di Domenico, Auteur, Québec
**
Défi des p'tits chefs – les recettes, Volume 3 par Béatrice Savoie-Frenette, Éditions Cardinal, Montréal
**
FORÊT Identifier, cueillir, cuisiner par Ariane Paré Le Gal et Gérald Le Gal, Les Éditions Cardinal, Montréal
**
Saveurs d'Acadie cuisine traditionnelle et d'aujourd'hui par Anne Godin et Amélie Poirier, Éditions LGO (La Grande Ourse limitée), Moncton
**
Tables véganes - Menus d'ici et d'ailleurs par Élise Desaulniers et Patricia Martin, Trécarré, Montréal
Livres de cuisine sujet unique
Cuisine de pêche par Stéphane Modat, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal
**
Déjeuners protéinés par Hubert Cormier, Éditions la Semaine, Montréal
**
Food Prep pour repas improvisés par Jessika Langlois, Modus Vivendi, Montréal
**
L'apéro au Québec cocktails locaux et de saison par Maxime Coubès et Rose Simard, KO Éditions, Montréal
**
Parcours sucré par Patrice Demers, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal
Livres de cuisineé et diète particulière
Comptoir végan par Gabrielle Cossette et Aurélie Lacroix, Parfum d'encre, Montréal
**
Les bonnes choses : cuisine végane au fil du jour par Eline Bonnin, Éditions De L'Homme, Montréal
**
Loounie cuisine par Caroline Huard, KO Éditions, Montréal
**
Mes grands classiques véganes – 100 nouvelles recettes véganes inspirées des classiques par Jean-Philippe Cyr, Les Éditions Cardinal, Montréal
**
Savoir quoi manger – TDAH par Elisabeth Cerquiera, Modus Vivendi, Montréal
OUR HOSTS
The Taste Canada Awards shortlist announcement was delivered by Susanne Mikler and Chef Martin Juneau, renowned culinary icons.
SUSANNE MIKLER
Susanne Mikler is the co-founder of LC Liaison College I Culinary Arts, a facility that trains gourmet chefs in 10 campuses located throughout Southern Ontario and was recently ranked as the fourth best culinary arts school in the world by the Chef2Chef Culinary Portal.
A dynamic and visionary entrepreneur and a natural leader, Susanne is a graduate of Seneca College (Travel and Tourism Diploma Program) and attended the University of Waterloo (Undergraduate Program in Arts and Social Work).
In addition to her current duties as VP of Corporate Affairs for Liaison College, Susanne is past chair of the Board of Women in Food Industry Management. Committed to improving the culinary arts in Canada by mentoring chefs and chefs-in-training as well as someone who is generous with recognition and appreciation for her teams, she was nominated for an RBC Canadian Woman Entrepreneur in the Bell Trailblazer category (2006).
Susanne has also served as Ontario Director with the Canadian Chef Educators Association, chaired the Guelph Region chapter of Cuisine Canada, held positions with both the Ontario and National Association of Career Colleges and been a member of the National Accreditation Commission, among other roles.
She currently sits as a much-esteemed Director on the Taste Canada’s Board.
MARTIN JUNEAU
Co-owner of Pastaga, vins nature & restaurant (ranked 5th best new restaurant in Canada by EnRoute in 2012) and named best Canadian chef in 2011 during the Gold Medal Plates competition, Martin Juneau became known to the general public in as a judge of culinary reality TV Et que ça saute!, broadcast on V in 2011 and 2012. His inventive, eclectic and unpretentious cuisine is one of the most creative in the province. Very attached to Quebec's culinary traditions, he was the perfect person to lead Les Prix Juneau in 2014, where he traveled the roads of Quebec in search of the best recipes.
Since 2015, his plate has been full! We only have to think of Monsieur Crémeux, dairy bar (also a food truck), Le Petit Coin, a neighborhood grocery store, or even the Cul-Sec wine store, all located on Beaubien Street. Without forgetting the cafeteria-sandwich shop-co-working space, Tricot Principal, in the mile-ex, as well as Pastaga Boutique, located in the food court of the Rockland Center.
After 2 years at the helm of programs The Zeste menus by Martin Juneau and The Tag BBQ on the Zeste channel, Martin co-hosted Meilleur que le chef at Canal Vie, with Dany St-Pierre, as well as produced, developed and animated the Amuse-Bouches web-series with his wife Valérie Roberts.
His cooking career started in 1998 and led him to work at Lumière in Vancouver, at the Auberge de la Charme in Burgundy as well as in the most beautiful tables of Montreal: Le Club des Pins, Les Caprices by Nicolas, La Bastide, and Derrière les Fagots, before opening his first restaurant La Montée de Lait in 2005.
You can follow him on Instagram @martin_juneau and Martin Juneau on Facebook.
About Taste Canada
A champion of Canadian cookbooks, Taste Canada inspires and encourages readers at home and abroad to discover delicious recipes and diverse food stories written from a Canadian perspective. Taste Canada brings together Canadian food and beverage writers, publishers, chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, industry, post-secondary culinary colleges, media and cookbook fans, recognizing that food connects us all.
Taste Canada is a not-for-profit organization and remains sustainable due to the generous support and sponsorship received from industry partners.
Since 1998, Taste Canada has presented awards to the best Canadian food writers. The awards ceremony is going virtual this year, taking place on October 25, 2020. Additional information can be found at tastecanada.org.
Interviews with Karen Baxter, Executive Director, Taste Canada, or any of the authors on our shortlist can be facilitated.
Steven Hellmann, Publicist
Taste Canada Awards
+1 416-826-1997
